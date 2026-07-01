5th Circ. Shields Apple From Sharing IP Docs With Xiaomi

By Lauren Berg ( July 1, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. and Blackberry Corp. do not have to share their patent licensing agreements beyond outside counsel for a Chinese rival involved in overseas litigation, the Fifth Circuit ruled, saying it was "premature" for a lower court to determine that German law and Indian law require the disclosure to in-house counsel....
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