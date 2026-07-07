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Why SEC Climate Rule Rescission Wouldn't End Disclosure

By William Haddad, Kirill Nikonov and Frank Strumolo ( July 7, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- On May 29, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rescinding the climate-related disclosure rules adopted in March 2024 under then-SEC Chair Gary Gensler. If adopted, the proposal will remove the climate-specific disclosure rules, including new Regulation S-K Subpart 1500; Regulation S-X Article 14; related amendments to Regulation S-X Article 8; form amendments; and associated tagging, attestation and expert-consent provisions....

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