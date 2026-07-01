Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Bryan Koenig ( July 1, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Getty Images abandoned its plans to buy Shutterstock, Sysco disclosed an in-depth probe into its deal for Jetro Restaurant Depot, Nexstar and Tegna battled challenges to their tie-up, and Paramount Skydance navigated reviews and potential challenges to its purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery on both sides of the Atlantic....
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