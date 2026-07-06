NM School Board Says EEOC Bias Probe Seeks Private Data
By Crystal Owens ( July 6, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico school board has said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission doesn't hold any authority to enforce subpoenas seeking seven years of applicant and employment data to investigate an alleged race discrimination charge against the board, telling a district court its suit against the federal agency must be first resolved....
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