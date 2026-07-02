FCC Seeks To Lock Bad Actors Out Of Anti-Spoof System

By Christopher Cole ( July 2, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Anti-robocall enforcers in recent years have focused on the technical usefulness of a call-verifying protocol used by companies across the call network, but now the Federal Communications Commission wants to block fraudsters from infiltrating the system itself....
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