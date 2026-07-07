9th Circ. Appears Icy Towards Calif. Captive Meeting Law
By Vin Gurrieri ( July 7, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday seemed hesitant to unblock a 2-year-old California law that prohibits employers from punishing workers for skipping so-called captive audience meetings in which companies convey views about political or religious topics, with two judges suggesting that the statute infringes on employers' free speech rights. ...
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