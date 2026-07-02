4th Circ. Says Fired CIA Officers Must Be Allowed To Appeal
By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 2, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel on Thursday affirmed an order requiring the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence to allow intelligence officers who were fired for their involvement with DEI and accessibility-related assignments to appeal their terminations. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.