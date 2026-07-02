Feds Inadvertently Disclosed Trump Classified Docs Report
By Rose Krebs ( July 2, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The government told a Florida federal court on Thursday that it inadvertently disclosed a report from former special counsel Jack Smith regarding the criminal case against President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents to a former federal prosecutor separately accused of emailing confidential documents from the report to herself....
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