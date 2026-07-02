Chubb, Lloyd's Units Seek Further Win Against Opioid Suits

By Jennifer Mandato ( July 2, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Chubb, Liberty Mutual and Lloyd's of London units and other insurers urged a Pennsylvania federal court to find that they don't owe any additional coverage to bankrupt pharmaceutical company Endo International for the remainder of third-party payor opioid lawsuits filed against Endo during its 2017-2018 policy period....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.