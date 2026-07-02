IRS Unveils Portal For Claiming Late-Filed COVID-Era Refunds
By Kat Lucero ( July 2, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The IRS quietly rolled out an online portal dedicated to individuals and businesses seeking to take advantage of the Federal Claims Court's decision allowing a California business owner to recover late-filed refunds for penalties and interest tied to the COVID-19 pandemic....
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