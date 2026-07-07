Immigration Policy Marked By Uncertainty So Far In 2026

By Britain Eakin ( July 7, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Immigration policy in the first half of 2026 was confusing and unpredictable as attorneys navigated sudden and drastic policy shifts, including a requirement for green-card hopefuls to apply from abroad and a freeze on immigration benefits for people from countries under a travel ban....
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