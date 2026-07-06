4th Circ. Revives Jamaican's Torture-Protection Claim
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 6, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel said an immigration appeals board strayed from the appropriate review standard when it overturned removal protections granted to a man who feared he would be tortured or killed if deported to Jamaica....
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