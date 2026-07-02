Blockbuster IPOs Bolster Capital Markets In First Half

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( July 2, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- With several blockbuster initial public offerings pricing over the past few months, 2026 has proven to be a stronger year for public debuts than capital markets attorneys expected, though investors remain selective in where they put their dollars, favoring some industries over others....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.