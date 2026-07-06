MAGA Counterfeiters Should Pay $14.6M, Judge Recommends
By David Minsky ( July 6, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge recommended that several online retailers accused of selling counterfeited "Make America Great Again" and "Trump" brand products pay a combined $14.6 million in statutory damages after the companies failed to respond to lawsuits alleging trademark infringement. ...
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