Nadine Menendez Irks Judge With 11th-Hour Prison Delay Bid

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 2, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Nadine Menendez urged a New York federal judge Thursday to delay her prison surrender date four months to accommodate breast cancer-related surgeries, to which the judge ordered Menendez explain why her request came "90 minutes" before the Fourth of July long weekend and just days before her surrender date....
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