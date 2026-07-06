Bang & Olufsen Accused Of Unlawful Dealer Sale Restrictions

By Eddie Beaver ( July 6, 2026, 4:28 PM BST) -- Bang & Olufsen is being sued at the competition tribunal by a procurement and logistics business, which claims the Danish premium electronics maker unlawfully restricted competition by instructing authorized dealers to refuse sales to customers who use the company as their purchasing agent....
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