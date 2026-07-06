Roc Nation Calls Out Alleged AI Citations In Fat Joe Case Brief
By Andrea Keckley ( July 6, 2026, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Roc Nation LLC has told a New York federal judge that plaintiff Terrance Dixon's opposition brief filed in a pending Rule 11 sanctions fight should be struck down in part because it includes what the company alleges are fabricated quotations attributed to real judicial decisions....
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