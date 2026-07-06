Judge Rejects AFL-CIO's Bid To Delay Union Disclosure Rule

By Jared Foretek ( July 6, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has rejected the AFL-CIO's request to delay a U.S. Department of Labor rule requiring more detailed union financial disclosures Thursday, ruling that the union failed to show how it would suffer irreparable harm from the rule's implementation....
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