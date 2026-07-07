Weil-Led PE Firm To Buy German Tire Maker's Unit For €4.25B

By Dawood Fakhir ( July 7, 2026, 4:25 PM BST) -- Continental has said it will sell its rubber, plastics and industrial fabrics division ContiTech to investment firm Lone Star Funds in a deal worth up to €4.25 billion ($4.85 billion) as the German company moves to focus solely on manufacturing tires....
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