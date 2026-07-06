DoD Memo Illegally Axed Union Rights, Union Affiliates Say

By Katherine Smith ( July 6, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- More than 20 union affiliates have filed a lawsuit in Maryland federal court challenging a memorandum directing agencies in the U.S. Department of Defense to cancel hundreds of union contracts throughout the country, claiming that the memo and the following contract terminations were unlawful, arbitrary and capricious....
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