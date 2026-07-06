Edwards Lifesciences Investors Seek 1st OK For $39M Deal
By Katryna Perera ( July 6, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Investors of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. have asked a California federal judge to grant the first green light to a $39 million settlement the parties reached to resolve claims that the medical technology company and its top brass made misleading statements about the growth of its leading artificial heart valve product....
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