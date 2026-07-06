Judge Says No To Amicus On Attorney Privilege In FTC Case
By Nadia Dreid ( July 6, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A defense bar advocacy group will not get a chance to weigh in on the FTC's antitrust case against Amazon over allegations the e-commerce behemoth used attorney-client privilege to hide evidence from discovery after a Washington federal judge declined to hear from the group....
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