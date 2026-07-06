3M, Chubb Settle Suit Over Warming Device Defense Coverage
By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 6, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. and Chubb unit Federal Insurance Co. reached a deal resolving a dispute over insurance coverage for thousands of product liability lawsuits claiming that a 3M post-surgery warming device caused patients to develop infections....
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