DOL Adds Child Labor, Tip Credit Regs In Latest Rule List
By Max Kutner ( July 6, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor unveiled an updated agency rule list that contains newly announced plans for child labor and tipped worker changes and provides updated time frames on previously announced proposals....
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