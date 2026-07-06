Guo Daughter Faces Daily Fines For Unpaid Trustee Fees

By Aaron Keller ( July 6, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Chinese exile Miles Guo's daughter has been found in civil contempt and fined $1,000 per day until she reimburses the trustee handling her father's Chapter 11 estate nearly $371,900 in fees and costs arising from litigation over $13.5 million in private jet sale proceeds....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.