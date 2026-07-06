11th Circ. Backs Feds' Use Of Accreditors In Education Funds

By Lauren Berg ( July 6, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education can rely on private educational accreditors when allocating federal education dollars, the Eleventh Circuit ruled on Monday, rejecting the state of Florida's assertion that the process unconstitutionally gives these accreditors governmental power to determine funding eligibility....
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