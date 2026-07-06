Taylor Swift Sends Poet's $25M IP Suit To The Dismissed Dept.

By Craig Clough ( July 6, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed Monday a poet's $25 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Taylor Swift, ruling that the purportedly infringed poetry doesn't qualify as protected expression because it consists of generic ideas and metaphors, and that the plaintiff failed to plausibly plead the pop superstar copied her. ...
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