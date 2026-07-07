Connecticut And New Haven Deny Interfering With ICE Agents

By George Woolston ( July 7, 2026, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Connecticut and the city of New Haven said a suit from the federal government challenging policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement should be tossed, arguing that the policies do not interfere with or prevent federal immigration officers from carrying out their duties....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.