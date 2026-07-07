Jeep Maker FCA Loses Bid To Arbitrate Under-Hood Fire Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 7, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied FCA US LLC's motion to make an Illinois couple arbitrate their claims that the automaker manufactured and sold defective Jeep vehicles prone to dangerous underhood fires, saying FCA did not produce evidence that the consumers agreed to an arbitration provision....
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