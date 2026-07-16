Assessing New Risks After The End Of The SEC's Gag Rule

By Scott Sherman, Joshua Lewin and Demetrius Williams ( July 16, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- On May 18, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rescinded its long-standing no‑deny gag rule, marking a foundational shift in the agency's enforcement framework and how regulated entities manage resolution strategy. Effective May 21 and notably applied retroactively, the change allows settling defendants not only to resolve enforcement actions without admitting liability, but also to publicly challenge the SEC's allegations after settlement....
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