Meta Tries To Trim Facebook Users' UK Class Action
By Joanne Faulkner ( July 7, 2026, 6:09 PM BST) -- Meta on Tuesday told the Court of Appeal that a tribunal wrongly allowed 46 million Facebook users to expand their collective action to seek payments for the use of their personal data because that type of award is unavailable in competition claims....
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