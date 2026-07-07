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Judge Defends Decision Keeping Paraquat Cases In Philly

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 7, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia judge who blocked a bid to move several of the paraquat Parkinson's Disease mass tort cases out of the city is standing by his ruling, recommending that the Pennsylvania Superior Court adopt his rejection of the companies' arguments to the contrary in its appellate review of the case....

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