Photronics Investor Says 'Critical Bottleneck' Tanked Stock

By Lauren Berg ( July 7, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor-maker Photronics Inc. and its top brass made "overwhelmingly positive statements" about the company's growth while it was experiencing a "critical bottleneck" in its product pipeline, leading to a 36.4% stock drop when the truth came out, according to a proposed class action filed in Connecticut federal court....
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