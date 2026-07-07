LSAC Says Test Prep Co. Flouted Fees, Infringed TMs

By Christine DeRosa ( July 7, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The Law School Admission Council, purveyor of the LSAT, has sued a test preparation company in Pennsylvania federal court over alleged unpaid licensing fees and continued unauthorized use of its trademarks in certain digital offerings....
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