Cannabis Firm Escapes Default In Pot Product Supply Dispute

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 8, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis products distributor has overcome a default judgment in a $306,000 contract dispute after a California state court judge said that the plaintiff's delivery of a copy of the summons and complaint to the company's warehouse floor manager at the wrong address does not count as serving the defendant....
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