Mass. Cop Says He's Owed OT For Meal Breaks During Leave
By Julie Manganis ( July 7, 2026, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts police lieutenant who spent nearly three years on paid administrative leave while his department investigated a suspected internal affairs leak says he's owed hundreds of hours of overtime pay because he was not allowed to leave his home for a 30-minute meal break during the workday....
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