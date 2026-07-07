Cannabis Co. Says Worker's Suit Belongs Before NLRB

By Emily Brill ( July 7, 2026, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a New Jersey cannabis company should have brought his wrongful firing claims to the National Labor Relations Board and the fact that he didn't dooms his lawsuit in New Jersey federal court, the company said in a motion to dismiss the litigation....
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