Mass. Court Orders New Sex Abuse Trial Over Testimony

By Elizabeth Daley ( July 7, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A man found guilty of raping and sexually abusing girls in his family is entitled to a new trial, a Massachusetts appeals panel said Tuesday, finding that evidence of his prior bad acts was admitted improperly and may have overwhelmed and prejudiced the jury....
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