Stikeman-led Axia Offers CA$1.23B For Plaza Retail REIT
By Al Barbarino ( July 7, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Canadian real estate investment firm Axia Real Assets said Tuesday it has taken its roughly CA$1.23 billion ($866.6 million) bid for Plaza Retail REIT public after saying the REIT's board failed to engage with its proposal....
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