Sony Bank's Crypto Charter Bid Clears 1st OCC Hurdle
By Aislinn Keely ( July 7, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Sony's online banking unit is a step closer to setting up a crypto-focused U.S. trust company with a preliminary conditional charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency....
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