Grocers' Microcaptive Not Valid For Tax Benefit, 7th Circ. Told

By Kat Lucero ( July 7, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Chicagoland grocery chain owners were not entitled to microcaptive tax benefits because they failed to establish a bona fide in-house insurance arrangement, the government told the Seventh Circuit, saying the U.S. Tax Court correctly held that state law does not control the federal tax definition of insurance....
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