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FTC Warns 7 Retailers About Unqualified 'U.S. Origin' Claims

By Gina Kim ( July 7, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday that it has notified seven retail businesses that sell drums, industrial laser machinery and e-cigarettes that they may be making unqualified "Made in  the USA" or "Made in Texas" claims about their respective products, and have advised them to comply with the agency's labeling rules. ...

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