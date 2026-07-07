Regeneron Ducks Amgen's Eylea Antitrust Counterclaims

By Bryan Koenig ( July 7, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge dismissed key counterclaims and defenses Tuesday that Amgen had raised against Regeneron's patent infringement lawsuit targeting bids by multiple would-be rivals to produce biosimilar versions of eye medication Eylea, preserving only arguments that Regeneron waited too long to pursue the patent....
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