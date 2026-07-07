Pa. Gov. Shapiro Partly Escapes Property Tiff With Neighbors

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 7, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has partially thrown out a lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's neighbors alleging he took over a strip of property between their Montgomery County homes, ruling that while he and the state police commissioner could not be sued as officials, Shapiro and his wife had to face claims in their individual capacities....
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