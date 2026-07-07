23andMe's $47M Data Breach Deal Gets Bankruptcy Court OK

By Craig Clough ( July 7, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Missouri bankruptcy judge entered an order Tuesday authorizing a $46.7 million settlement between the plan administration trust created under the Chapter 11 plan of DNA-testing company 23andMe and data breach claimants, finding the deal is fair and equitable. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.