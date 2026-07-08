NY Fights H-2A Farmworker's Bid To Block Union Contract

By Katherine Smith ( July 8, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The state of New York has asked a federal judge to reject a farmworker's bid to block the state from imposing a union contract on him and his co-workers, arguing the farmworker failed to show he will face irreparable harm without an injunction....
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