How Ch. 11 Debtors Can Stop MCA Receivables Raids

By Kenneth Rosen ( July 13, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- When merchant cash advance lenders bypass the bankruptcy process to bill the debtor's customers directly, the debtor-in-possession's first job is not to litigate priority. It is to preserve the receivable stream. The committee's job is to make sure that happens, and to step in when the debtor will not. That division of labor — and the practical mechanics of doing it well — is the subject of this article....
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