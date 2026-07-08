Judge Tosses Pearl Drum Carrier Trade Dress Claim, For Now
By Adam Lidgett ( July 8, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has thrown out a trade dress infringement claim in drum-maker Pearl Musical Instrument Co. Ltd.'s intellectual property suit against a Japanese company over marching band drum carriers but gave Pearl another shot at making its case....
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