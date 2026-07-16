Circuit-By-Circuit Guide To The US Supreme Court's Term
By Jeff Overley ( July 15, 2026, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Federal appeals courts had wide-ranging successes and struggles during the U.S. Supreme Court's recently completed term: One had its best showing in years following its worst showing in years; one felt déjà vu after recently starting to find favor with the justices; and one saw its reputation for independence occupy a rare role in the Supreme Court spotlight....
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