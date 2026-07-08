Workers Say UPS Didn't Pay For Time In Security Screenings

By Rachel Konieczny ( July 8, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- UPS did not pay its hourly workers for time spent completing mandatory security screenings before and after their shifts and otherwise did not properly compensate them for all hours worked, employees alleged in a proposed class action in Colorado federal court....
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